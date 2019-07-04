Royal Marines Unleash New Lightweight Missiles

(Source: Royal Navy; issued July 04, 2019)

Royal Marines unleash new Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) system. Testing the equipment on the ranges in south Wales, the LMM travels at half the speed than the old one allowing for greater accuracy.

Royal Marines have tested their ability to take out airborne targets with a new missile system on the ranges in south Wales.Air Defence Troop of Plymouth-based 30 Commando IX Group are the first sub unit to use the fresh-out-the-packet Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) system.Drones were launched and, from a platform looking out to sea, the commandos used the laser-guided missiles to accurately hone in on their targets.The missile is fired from a small shoulder launcher and the operator guides it using a joystick which controls a laser beam on which the projectile flies.