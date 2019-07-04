Royal Marines Unleash New Lightweight Missiles
(Source: Royal Navy; issued July 04, 2019)
Royal Marines have tested their ability to take out airborne targets with a new missile system on the ranges in south Wales.

Air Defence Troop of Plymouth-based 30 Commando IX Group are the first sub unit to use the fresh-out-the-packet Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) system.

Drones were launched and, from a platform looking out to sea, the commandos used the laser-guided missiles to accurately hone in on their targets.

The missile is fired from a small shoulder launcher and the operator guides it using a joystick which controls a laser beam on which the projectile flies.







prev next

Official reports See all