Russia’s Latest Mi-28N Gunship Outshines Its Predecessor by Maneuverability

(Source: TASS; published July 04, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s latest Mi-28N attack helicopter surpasses its Mi-24 predecessor by its maneuverability, Senior Test Pilot of Russian Helicopters Group (the manufacturer of these rotorcraft) Vladimir Khorev told TASS on Thursday.



"This is a new breakthrough in modern rotorcraft-making. The layout has been well-designed. The helicopter’s maneuverability capabilities have been expanded almost by two times compared to the Mi-24. The Mi-28 is capable of a roll angle of up to 70 degrees compared to 45-60 degrees for the Mi-24," Khorev said.



Also, the Mi-28 outshines the Mi-24 by permissible overloads, the senior test pilot said.



"The same is true for the overload: we can have a vertical load factor of 1.8 aboard the Mi-24 compared to 2.8 for the Mi-28. The pitching motion is also twice as much: up to 30 degrees on board the Mi-24 and up to 60 degrees aboard the Mi-28," he explained.



The Mi-28N 'Night Hunter' is a serial-produced attack helicopter designated to search for and destroy enemy hardware, including tanks, as well as manpower and low-speed air targets.



The helicopter has a crew of two: a pilot and a flight navigator. The Mi-28N can develop a maximum speed of 300 km/h and its takeoff weight exceeds 11 tonnes. The gunship is armed with a 30mm gun and can carry both missiles and rockets.



