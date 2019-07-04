French Reconnaissance Ship Dupuy de Lome Enters Black Sea

(Source: Sputnik News; posted July 04, 2019)

The French naval reconnaissance ship Dupuy de Lome has entered the Black Sea, according to the resource Bosphorus Observer, which tracks the passage of vessels through the Bosphorus.The Dupuy de Lome is tasked with conducting electronic intelligence. The ship’s equipment includes two navigation radars, satellite communication systems stations, a radar warning and identification station, and radio and electronic reconnaissance complexes.This equipment allows it to detect and analyse transmissions from various radars, as well as intercept and snoop on signals from communication systems (including satellites). It is capable of intercepting the most modern types of transmissions, including e-mail messages and mobile phone conversations.The last time the ship was in the Black Sea was in June 2015.At the moment, NATO Sea Breeze-2019 naval drills are taking place in the Black Sea. The exercise, which started on 1 July, is being conducted by NATO and some of its allies, including Ukraine and Georgia, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.-ends-