The LAH mated with a 1,032-horsepower engine is the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter and is smaller than the Surion in terms of size, it said.
1st flight of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)'s LAH (Light Armed Helicopter) Based on Airbus Helicopters H155 (EC155, AS 365 Dauphin II). LAH will be equiped with Safran Arriel 2L2 turbine. Seoul has a programme of 214 LAH and aims to replace AH-1F Cobra & MD-500 fleets by 2022 pic.twitter.com/lxdPMbCbBW— Harry Boone (@towersight) July 4, 2019
KAI began to develop the LAH in June 2015 and unveiled its prototype in December last year. It had conducted ground tests to confirm the main systems and their stability since January, the company said in a statement.
"The company is targeting to finish the development process of the LAH by November 2022 before it is deployed to the Army," a company spokesman said.
