Second South Korean-Made Helicopter Completes First Flight

(Source: Yonhap News; posted July 04, 2019)

Derived from the Airbus Helicopter Dauphin light twin-engined helicopter, the Korean Light Armed Helicopter is intended to become the Korean Army’s standard utility helicopter, but will have more capable sensors and weapons than its predecessors. (KAI photo)

1st flight of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)'s LAH (Light Armed Helicopter) Based on Airbus Helicopters H155 (EC155, AS 365 Dauphin II). LAH will be equiped with Safran Arriel 2L2 turbine. Seoul has a programme of 214 LAH and aims to replace AH-1F Cobra & MD-500 fleets by 2022 pic.twitter.com/lxdPMbCbBW — Harry Boone (@towersight) July 4, 2019

SEOUL --- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has successfully completed the first flight of a light armed helicopter (LAH).The LAH mated with a 1,032-horsepower engine is the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter and is smaller than the Surion in terms of size, it said.KAI began to develop the LAH in June 2015 and unveiled its prototype in December last year. It had conducted ground tests to confirm the main systems and their stability since January, the company said in a statement."The company is targeting to finish the development process of the LAH by November 2022 before it is deployed to the Army," a company spokesman said.-ends-