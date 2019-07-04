Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly in Satory for the Delivery of the First Griffons

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued July 04, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

With the delivery of the first six Griffon 6x6 armored vehicles, the French Army has begun to implement its Scorpion program, which will provide new and improved networked vehicles and unprecedented levels of communication. (FR Army photo)

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly on Thursday, July 4 attended the first handover of Griffon multi-role armored vehicles (Véhicule Blindé Multi-Rôle, or VBMR) on the site of Nexter in Satory (Yvelines), to the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA), which pronounced the vehicle’s technical qualification, and in turn delivered them to the Army.



The Griffon is the new VBMR of the Scorpion program, developed to modernize the medium combat capabilities of the Combat Arms Tactical Group (GTIA). Griffon will replace the Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (VAB). A robust and versatile vehicle, the Griffon will notably improve the protection of soldiers engaged in combat thanks to more efficient armor protection, a remotely-operated turret and latest generation sensors. It will also take part in digitally-enhanced networked combat for which the French Army is preparing.



Commenting the event, the Minister spoke of the Griffon as a "new face of the Army: an exceptional program by its ambition, its coherence and its magnitude [...] a true technological and operational leap" [...] the fruit of nearly 15 years of work" conducted jointly with industry.



These new vehicles, recalled Florence Parly, will allow "our soldiers to keep the advantage on the ground" by offering "unprecedented protection against ballistic threats, mines and improvised explosive devices, one of the main weapons of our opponents in the Sahel."



The Minister also emphasized the interest of the international partners in the Griffon, and noted that together with the Jaguar armored reconnaissance and combat vehicle (Engin Blindé de Reconnaissance et de Combat, EBRC) it also attracted Belgium, which has adopted the French system on which it has based the Belgian Army’s CaMo (motorized capability) next-generation equipment.



Finally, she took advantage of her visit to announce that an additional 150 vehicles will be ordered, bringing the total to 1,872 units by 2030; in parallel, delivery rates will be increased so that fully 50% of the vehicles of the program are delivered to the Army by 2025.



In accordance with the Military Planning Law (LPM) for 2019-2025, a total of 92 vehicles are to be delivered to the Army in 2019. The first deliveries of the Army Griffon vehicles are scheduled for the summer, with the aim of being able to project a Griffon-equipped GTIA as early as 2021.



(ends)



The Griffon Multi-Role Armored Vehicle (Véhicule Blindé Multi-Roles, VBMR)

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued July 04, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)





The Griffon multi-role armored vehicle is the first vehicle to be delivered.

#EnDirect Les premiers #GRIFFONS sont arrivés dans l'@armeedeterre. Véhicule blindé multi- rôle, moderne et performant, il est le transport de troupes idéal pour les unités débarquées, premier de la génération #SCORPION. #EspritGuerrier. pic.twitter.com/N9SI8JfSNB — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) July 4, 2019



What characteristics?

-- 6x6 class 24.5t vehicle,

-- Dimensions: 3m (w) x 6m (l) x 3m (h),

-- Crew (depending on the version): 2 + 8 men equipped with the FELIN soldier system.

-- 12.7 or 7.62 mm remotely-operated machine gun,

-- GALIX smoke grenade system,

-- Common Scorpion Vetronics: SICS information system, CONTACT radio, self-protection equipment,

-- Pre-equipped for embedded simulation.



What Missions?

-- Replace the Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (front-line armored vehicle, VAB) in four main versions: troop transport (6 sub-versions), command post, artillery observation vehicle and field ambulance

-- Carry and support the Joint Tactical Battle Group (GTIA) as close to the fight as possible.



What specificities?

-- A significantly improved level of protection: ballistic (lateral), mines (underfloor), improvised explosive devices (IEDs),

-- Improved ergonomics: unique volume ensuring the direct inter-visibility of the crew and troops; greater internal volume (+ 3m3 compared to the VAB) and air-conditioned,

-- High maneuverability and all-road mobility: 400hp engine, variable tire inflation system, rear axle steering,

-- Modularity of the versions thanks to a system of kits (additional protection, additional sensors, etc.),

-- Embedded electronics designed on a common basis for different versions,

-- Remotely operated turrets with 12.7mm or 7.62mm machine guns; automatic grenade launcher,

-- Various sensors to collect information on the activity and / or the enemy presence (laser warning detector, missile launch detector, mobile target detector, near hemispheric vision kit (ANTARES), 360-degree vision, etc.)

-- A reduction of logistic requirements thanks to high-durability and -reliability components, combined with short maintenance times,

-- Collaborative combat capability thanks to the SICS information system that allows for almost instantaneous sharing of the data collected by all SCORPION vehicles, and decides which component can best handle threats (i.e., the one that locates the enemy does not is not necessarily the one who engages him).

[#EnDirect] La loi de programmation militaire 2019-2025 en action : présentation à la ministre des Armées, @florence_parly, de #Griffon, le véhicule blindé multi-rôles (VBMR) qui remplacera le Véhicule de l’avant blindé (VAB) #LPM. pic.twitter.com/ZdfA512Drn — Ministère des Armées (@Defense_gouv) July 4, 2019





Which manufacturers?

The program is carried out, under the control of the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA), by a temporary consortium formed by:

-- Nexter (3,700 employees, 9 plants in France),

-- Arquus (1,500 employees, 5 sites in France),

-- Thales (80,000 employees, 76 sites in France).



What milestones?

-- December 2014: notification to GME EBMR Scorpion of the 1722 Griffon development and production market,

-- July 2018: LPM 2019-2025 increases the number of Griffons planned (1872 by 2030) and accelerates the program (50% of vehicles delivered by 2025),

-- June 24, 2019: the DGA pronounces the qualification of the Griffon, allowing the delivery of the first vehicles on July 4, 2019,

-- Late 2025: 936 Griffon are to be operational in the Army.



(ends)









Fact Sheet: Scorpion Program

(Source: French Army; updated Sept. 9, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Scorpion program aims to create an evolutionary and flexible tactical combat system capable of fulfilling all present and future operational missions of the Army.



Presentation



The Scorpion program currently includes six components: three new armored vehicles (Griffon, Jaguar and Serval), the modernization of the Leclerc tank, the SICS information system and the operational readiness system. The 2019-2025 military program law, which came into force on July 13, 2018, provides for the acceleration of the Scorpion program: 50% of the new medium-weight armored vehicles will be delivered by 2025.



"We have now entered the Scorpion era:" As Army Chief of Staff Jean-Pierre Bosser explains, the Army’s equipment is resolutely turned towards the implementation of the Scorpion program, which calls for the first deployable joint tactical group in 2021 and the first deployable brigade group in 2023.



The purpose of this project is to modernize the medium-weight combat capabilities of the Combat Joint Task Force by upgrading some equipment, developing others and improving communications and command thanks to a new information system.



Scorpion is the equipment program that will allow the Army to maintain its operational superiority. It aims to renew and modernize the combat capabilities of the Army around new platforms and a unique combat information system:

-- New armored vehicles: Griffon, Jaguar, Serval

-- A new information system: SICS

-- A modernization of equipment: Leclerc tank

-- Force training: operational readiness system



The new Scorpion Combat Information System (SICS) will become the information and command system linking all echelons, from individual vehicles up to regimental HQ. It allows the automatic exchange of data and alerts down to the level of the disembarked group leader, and optimizes fire support requests thanks to its native interoperability with modernized Atlas artillery fire control system.



The targets of the Scorpion program are:

-- 1,872 armored vehicles Griffon,

-- 978 Serval,

-- 300 Jaguar armored vehicles

-- 200 modernized Leclerc tanks

50% of the new medium-weight armor will be delivered by 2025.



The three core principles of Scorpion



-- Optimize the medium-weight combat capabilities of joint tactical groups (GTIA) engaged in direct contact with the enemy: improved protection, mobility, autonomy and tactical agility that contribute to operational efficiency, optimization of operational readiness;



-- Renew the major combat platforms of the GTIA by seeking a maximum of commonalities between the VBMR and the EBRC (control of sustainment costs in operational condition over time) while maintaining the capabilities of the Leclerc battle tank;



-- To make the GTIA's capacities consistent by federating platforms and combatants around a single information and communication system (SICS): immediate sharing of information, collaborative combat (acceleration of action in combat) and optimization of operational readiness (embedded simulation); Guarantee an optimized support system by developing modular systems (kit approach) to reduce the in-theater logistics footprint.



Griffon as part of the Scorpion Program



The first deliveries of the Griffon vehicles are scheduled so as to allow the deployment of the first Griffon-equipped joint tactical battle group in 2021, and a combined arms brigade equipped with Griffon, Jaguar and modernized Leclerc tanks by 2023.



For this year, 92 Griffons will be delivered, in accordance with the 2019-2025 multiyear program law. The first Army units to receive the Griffons are the following infantry regiments: 3rd Marine Infantry Regiment, 13th Alpine Rifle Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, 3rd Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment.



To support this transformation with the Scorpion program, several units and training establishments will play a vital role: the 1st African Rifles Regiment, the School of Transmissions, the School of Maintenance as well as all the specialized arms schools.

.

To support Scorpion's arrival in the ground forces, including the first Griffon vehicles this year, the Defense Infrastructure Service and the Army Staff are working together to address infrastructure needs.



(ends)













President Levacher Hands Over the License Plate of the first EBMR Griffon to the Chief of Staff of the Army

(Source: Arquus; issued July 04, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On July 4, Emmanuel Levacher, President of Arquus, symbolically handed the license plate of the first EBMR Griffon vehicle to General Jean-Pierre Bosser, Chief of Staff of the Army, during a ceremony held in Satory in the presence of the Minister of the Armed Forces, Mrs. Florence Parly.



This award marks the kick-off of the first deliveries of the EBMR Griffon vehicles from the Scorpion program, concretizing the work done by the Arquus teams since December 5, 2014 and the announcement of the launch of the program by Jean-Yves Le Drian, then Minister of Defense.



This important step, the fruit of the common work of the state and industrial actors of the Scorpion program, is for Arquus the opportunity to renew its constant commitment to accompany the Army in its major transformations. The Arquus teams are proud to contribute by their work to equip our soldiers with the most modern and efficient equipment to ensure the success of our weapons.



Arquus, a historic partner of the French Army, is one of the three actors of the Temporary Consortium of Companies to which the Ministry of Defense has awarded the Scorpion contract.



Expert in land mobility solutions, Arquus is involved in the realization of the new generation of vehicles of the front of the Army, the VBMR Griffon and the EBRC Jaguar Scorpion program.



Arquus is responsible in particular for providing the kinematic chains of these two vehicles, ie all the components that ensure the mobility of vehicles.



The Griffon and the Jaguar are in particular equipped with 6x6 chassis giving both vehicles a very high mobility on all terrains, according to the specifications defined by the DGA. The Jaguar will be able to accompany the tank Leclerc or the VBCI to provide them with a support and maneuvering capacity in all areas of engagement.



Arquus is also responsible for designing and supplying the remotely-operated self-defense systems of the Scorpion program vehicles.



The remotely operated turrets of the Scorpion program benefit from the most modern technologies: Full HD digital image chain, extended connectivity with vetronics, or tactical situation sharing in augmented reality directly on the gunner’s display. This technical mastery makes it possible to place remotely-operated turrets at the heart of collaborative combat.



At the heart of Scorpion's vehicle support, Arquus will be responsible for the entire logistics of spare parts and components for Griffon and Jaguar vehicles, thanks to its logistics platform in Fourchambault, Nièvre. This 20,000 m2 platform, set up between 2016 and 2018, will supply all the industrial and state partners of the Scorpion program in a very short time.



This will ensure the operational technical availability of Army Griffon and Jaguar vehicles in all circumstances, thanks to contractually demanding delivery times.





Arquus is one of the three members of the Temporary Consortium to which the Ministry of Defense has awarded the Scorpion contract. The Group will produce the French Army’s new generation of vehicles of combat vehicles, the VBMR and the EBRC. Arquus is responsible in particular for providing the kinematic chains and teleoperated self-defense systems of these two vehicles. Arquus will provide all the logistics for spare parts and Scorpion program components.



-ends-

