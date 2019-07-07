USS Montgomery Arrives in Singapore

(Source: US Navy; issued July 07, 2019)

The Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) sits pierside at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, after arriving for a rotational deployment. Her arrival in Singapore marks the fourth deployment of littoral combat ships to SE Asia. (US Navy photo)

SINGAPORE --- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) arrived at Changi Naval Base in Singapore July 6 as part of a rotational deployment to the Indo-Pacific area of operations.



Montgomery’s arrival in Singapore marks the fourth deployment of littoral combat ships to Southeast Asia, which include USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) and USS Coronado (LCS 4).



"Rotational deployments by our littoral combat ships provide the presence and flexibility that are so important in this region," said Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific. "This platform is a utility player, ready to perform a full spectrum of tasking from maritime security operations and theater security cooperation to humanitarian assistance and disaster response. That versatility strengthens our ability to integrate with our partner navies in the Indo-Pacific."



Like previous deployments of littoral combat ships, Montgomery will conduct operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region, as well as work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. Its unique capabilities allow it to work with a broad range of regional navies and visit ports larger ships cannot access.



“USS Montgomery’s unique capabilities and characteristics are well-suited for a broad range of missions,” said Capt. Matthew Jerbi, commander, Destroyer Squadron 7. "The maneuverability, shallow draft and tailored mission packages make Montgomery a tremendous resource to the U.S. 7th Fleet, and a capable partner to regional navies."



According to Cmdr. Edward A. Rosso, Montgomery’s commanding officer, the crew is looking forward to making a contribution to operations in the Indo-Pacific.



“The teamwork and effort by the crew preparing for the deployment was inspiring,” said Rosso. “Bringing Montgomery on her first deployment to such an important region is a privilege and a responsibility.”



Littoral combat ships are fast, agile and networked surface combatants, optimized for operating in the near-shore environments. With mission packages allowing for tailored capabilities to meet specific mission needs and unique physical characteristics, LCS provides operational flexibility and access to a wider range of ports.



Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/CTF 73 provides combat-ready logistics to the U.S. 7th Fleet and is the executive agent for more than 20 bilateral and multilateral security cooperation exercises with partner nations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.



