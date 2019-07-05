Black Fleet Ships Continue to Monitor NATO Naval Exercise Sea Breeze-2019

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 05, 2019)

A group of Russian war ships began combat training in the Black Sea.



About 10 ships of the fleet are involved in the operation. Among them there are major amphibious ships Caesar Kunikov and Azov , small-size missile ships Orekhovo-Zuevo and Miraj, missile boats Ivanovets, Naberezhny Chelny, R-60 and others.



At the moment, ship crews continue to practice joint navigation and other elements of naval training.



At the final stage of the exercise, Black Fleet ships will conduct missile and artillery firing.



July 1, 2019 in North-Western part of the Black Sea NATO naval exercise Sea Breeze-2019 started. Ships and aircraft from USA, UK, Canada, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Norway, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia and their allies UAE, Sweden, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia are involved in the maneuvers



