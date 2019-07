Continuing Weather Conditions Lead to New Launch Postponement for Vega Flight VV15

(Source: Arianespace; issued July 07, 2019)

With high-altitude winds above the Spaceport in French Guiana remaining unfavorable, Arianespace has taken the decision not to attempt a launch of Flight VV15 with the United Arab Emirates’ FalconEye1 satellite today.



The new target date will be announced as soon as possible based on the evolution of weather conditions.



The Vega launcher and its FalconEye1 satellite payload remain in a stabilized and safe configuration at the Spaceport’s SLV launch site.



-ends-