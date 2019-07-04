Investigation, Sustainment Cloud Indian PC-7 Deal (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted July 04, 2019)

Indian media reports indicate that investigations are underway into New Delhi’s May 2012 purchase of 75 Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II basic trainers.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is apparently looking into corruption allegations related to the basic trainer aircraft contract worth approximately US$523 million, following the completion of a three-year inquiry into the deal.Pilatus declined to comment when FlightGlobal asked about the matter.Another challenge with the Indian PC-7 fleet comes from the failure of Indian negotiators to conclude the Follow-on Support Contract (FoSC) and Maintenance Transfer of Technology (MToT) contract with Pilatus.Pilatus provided maintenance support for a two-year warranty period, but this ended on 31 January 2018.Had the support contract been signed, Hindustan Aeronautics would have sustained the fleet. The air force has instead tried to support the type. (end of excerpt)-ends-