The Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and Her Escort Back on Toulon

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued July 07, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, the Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the return to Toulon, today, of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and her escort after four months on operations.



Having left Toulon on March 5, the battle group’s 3.000, consisting of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, the frigates Forbin, Latouche-Treville and Provence, the command and supply ship Marne, and a nuclear attack submarine, carried out the Clemenceau Mission that took them into the Indo-Pacific area.



During this deployment, the carrier group contributed to the protection of the French by joining the international coalition against Daesh in the context of Operation Inherent Resolve. It also demonstrated its expertise in naval air operations by training with many partners in the areas traveled: Australia, Egypt, United States, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.



In a changing geostrategic context, the deployment of the battle group, a key vector of power projection, forces aggregation and co catalyst, supported France’s national strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, and contributed to France’s autonomous evaluation of the regional situation.



Key data:

• 125 days on deployment

• 2,744 aircraft launches

• 36,000 nautical miles traveled, more than one and a half times around the Earth

• 29 interactions with 18 different countries

• seven foreign warships of six different nationalities were integrated into the naval aviation group

• Airplanes: Embarked: 18 Rafale, 2 Hawkeye; pre-positioned in Djibouti: 1 Atlantic 2

• Embarked helicopters: 2 Caiman Marine, 2 Lynx, 2 Dolphin, 1 Panther

• 83 refuelings at sea with 19 vessels of 11 nationalities.



