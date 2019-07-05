A Dutch F-35 Joint Strike Fighter that was stranded on the Dutch Volkel air base in the run-up to the Air Force Days (June 14-15—Ed.)has been sitting there for three weeks with engine trouble, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed today.
Engine
It has never happened before that one of the Dutch Air Force’s F-35s has had a technical problem with the engine and must remain on the ground for so long, the spokesperson said.
Air Base
Early [this] week, there should be more clarity about the progress of repairs. It may therefore become clear when the aircraft will be able to return to Edwards Air Force Base in the U.S. "We are working hard on it, we hope the aircraft can return to America as soon as possible," says the Air Force spokesperson.
Pilots
On the Thursday evening before the start of the Air Force Days, two Dutch F-35s landed at Volkel Air Base. These were aircraft F-001 and F-008; the first and last Dutch JSFs stationed in the US, where the pilots are trained. Immediately after arrival it turned out that F-001, "the oldest," had a problem with its engine.
Training
The F-008 returned to Edwards in accordance with the schedule on Monday after the Air Force Days event. To get the F-001 repaired, people and equipment were flown in from the US. For the time being without success. The fact that the JSF is still in the Netherlands also means that this has an effect on the pilot's training program.
Click here for the original post (in Dutch), on the https://www.upinthesky.nl website.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This Dutch F-35 stuck at Volkel air base for over three weeks with engine trouble recalls an earlier episode when a US Air Force F-35 was diverted to Lubbock International Airport, in Texas, after a warning light came on.
The aircraft Click landed at Lubbock on March 11, 2013 and remained there for four weeks while unspecified repairs were carried out by a team of Lockheed reps who traveled out from Fort Worth, 300 miles away..
At the time, Lockheed Martin spokesman Benjamin J. Boling told Defense-Aerospace.com that “during pre-flight of AF-23 on March 25, a discrepancy was noted in a single communications channel of the triple redundant flight control system. After repairs are made, the aircraft will return to Fort Worth on a check flight to confirm the corrective action resolved the problem before proceeding to Nellis Air Force Base.”
After several unsuccessful attempts, the aircraft Click finally took off on April 8 for its original destination at Nellis Air Force Base.
The original failure that caused the aircraft to land, the attempted repairs and the final, successful fix have never been made public.)
-ends-