Dutch JSF Has Been on the Ground for Three Weeks

(Source: UpInTheSky blog; posted July 05, 2019)

By Eva Schouten

Two Dutch F-35 landed at Volkel air base, Netherlands, to take part in a public event after simulating long-range strike mission from their base in the U.S. One of the two is still stuck there three weeks later because of unspecified engine failure. (RNLAF photo)