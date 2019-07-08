Rosoboronexport Ready to Discuss Transfer of Naval Technologies at IMDS 2019

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued July 08, 2019)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will present new Russian naval hardware to foreign customers at the IMDS 2019 International Maritime Defense Show. The exhibition will be held July 10 -14, 2019 at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex in St. Petersburg.



"Today, Russia is present in almost all segments of the world market for naval hardware, and we are able to meet the needs of any customer. Rosoboronexport supplies ships of different classes, ranging from ocean-going ships to patrol and assault landing craft, as well as a full set of weapons and equipment for them. In addition, we are ready to transfer technologies in this area and possess competencies required to build and equip onshore infrastructure facilities,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



“Our order book for naval hardware exceeds currently $5 billion. This will keep the enterprises, which under the import substitution program managed to build ships entirely from Russian components, busy with orders for the next few years. The success of UEC Saturn, an engine manufacturer from the Yaroslavl region, which has started making gas turbine engines, including for the naval ships we export, deserves special attention."



In 2019, twenty-three foreign delegations representing the naval forces of the partner countries will arrive in St. Petersburg at the invitation of Rosoboronexport. They will be able to board the Russian-built naval ships, which are popular in the world market, become familiar with their equipment and, moreover, visit enterprises involved in their construction.



"Over the years, IMDS has become an authoritative international platform for industry representatives to meet and conduct talks, as well as to showcase advanced developments in shipbuilding and marine equipment. Rostec and our holdings, such as High-Precision Systems, Tekhmash Concern, and UEC will actively participate in the event,” said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov. “We keep working on expanding the range and geographic sales footprint of naval products. Today, Southeast Asian countries show the greatest interest in our equipment and technology solutions. Of course, we are actively working with India and China, our traditional partners.”



A number of interesting new products are awaiting representatives of foreign customers at IMDS. Manufacturers will showcase the full-scale Rubezh-ME coastal missile system, 57 mm AU-220M automatic lightweight gun mount, a variety of Russian-built ships, including the Project 22800E Karakurt-E small missile ship.



In addition, presentations of the hardware most in demand in the market will be held for foreign delegations, including the Gepard-3.9 frigate and the Project 20382 Tigr corvette in a new export configuration, Project 12701E coastal mine countermeasures ship, Project 22160 patrol ship, Project 12150 Mangust speed patrol craft, BK-16 transport/landing craft, as well as Project 636 and Amur-1650 submarines equipped with Club-S cruise missile systems.



“Rosoboronexport sees the growth and deepening of market interest in integrated servicing of the supplied weapons and military equipment, including naval hardware. The Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is an example. “Since ship delivery in 2013, its crew has been provided with qualified technical support in the maintenance and repair of shipboard equipment, regular supply of the necessary spare parts has been organized, and retrofitting of the corresponding onshore infrastructure has been underway. In 2020, Rosoboronexport and Sevmash, which is prime contractor, will take an active part in the upcoming scheduled maintenance of the aircraft carrier and upgrade of some its systems and complexes,” added Alexander Mikheev.



