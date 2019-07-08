A Swiss aerial display team has performed a fly-by over the wrong town, surprising people at a yodelling festival taking place nearby.
The Patrouille Suisse were due to fly over Langenbruck to honour the centenary of a Swiss flying pioneer.
But instead the team flew over the nearby town of Mümliswil, which was hosting the 31st Northwest Yodelling Festival.
A spokesman for the Swiss Defence Ministry has apologised for the error. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the BBC News website.
-ends-