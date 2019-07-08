Patrouille Suisse: Fighter Jet Display Team Fly-By Misses Town

(Source: BBC News; posted July 08, 2019)

A Swiss aerial display team has performed a fly-by over the wrong town, surprising people at a yodelling festival taking place nearby.The Patrouille Suisse were due to fly over Langenbruck to honour the centenary of a Swiss flying pioneer.But instead the team flew over the nearby town of Mümliswil, which was hosting the 31st Northwest Yodelling Festival.A spokesman for the Swiss Defence Ministry has apologised for the error. (end of excerpt)-ends-