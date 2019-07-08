Patrouille Suisse: Fighter Jet Display Team Fly-By Misses Town
(Source: BBC News; posted July 08, 2019)
A Swiss aerial display team has performed a fly-by over the wrong town, surprising people at a yodelling festival taking place nearby.

The Patrouille Suisse were due to fly over Langenbruck to honour the centenary of a Swiss flying pioneer.

But instead the team flew over the nearby town of Mümliswil, which was hosting the 31st Northwest Yodelling Festival.

A spokesman for the Swiss Defence Ministry has apologised for the error. (end of excerpt)


