Defence Production Corridor in Bundelkhand

Hon’ble Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the Country. Subsequently, Hon’ble Prime Minister, during the inaugural address of Investors Summit 2018, had announced that one of these Defence Industrial Corridors will be set up in Uttar Pradesh.



Subsequently, six nodes have been identified for Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor viz. Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow. Six consultation meetings of stakeholders were organized across various nodes of Uttar Pradesh.



During the Aligarh meet held on 11th August, 2018, investment of over Rs.3700 crore were announced for Uttar Pradesh Corridor.



In addition, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint Venture Company with Ordnance Factory Board (India), JSC Rosonbornexport and JSC concern Kalashnikov (Russia) was dedicated to the nation in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in March, 2019. This JV envisages production of Rifle AK-203 and its modifications in India of at least 7.50 lakh Rifles.



Further, Government has also appointed a consultant who has been working on Detailed Project Report for Defence Corridor.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Dr. Ashok Bajpai in Rajya Sabha today.



