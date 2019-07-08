Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 08, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $41,269,021 for modification P00002 to a previously awarded order (N00019-19-F-2474) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification exercises an option for the design, procurement and integration of flight test instrumentation and data processing solutions for F-35 Lightning II development test aircraft to support the Tech Refresh-3 and the Follow-on Modernization Block 4 mission systems configuration.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2021.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $2,470,993 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($16,501,005; 40%); Navy ($8,250,503; 20%); Marine Corps ($8,250,503; 20%); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($8,267,010; 20%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



