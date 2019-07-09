China-Donated Frigate Arrives in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO --- The China-gifted frigate "P625" arrived at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port on Monday morning.



Speaking at the welcoming reception, Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva thanked China for the gifted frigate, saying that the Sri Lankan navy would take the donation as a suggestion of the good friendship between the two countries.



The navy commander said that Sri Lanka is currently facing maritime challenges with the surrounding sea being used by perpetrators for many unlawful acts including drug trafficking. With the acquisition of the frigate, the surveillance capabilities of the navy will be greatly enhanced.



Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan said that China and Sri Lanka have been good friends and good neighbors since ancient times. The Chinese government and people will always stand with its Sri Lankan friends in the combat against terrorism and other forms of crime.



As a new member of the Sri Lankan Navy, the "P625" frigate will be mainly used for offshore patrol, environment monitoring, and anti-piracy combats.



According to the statement from the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, apart for the gifted frigate, the Chinese navy has also held a two-month professional training for more than 110 Sri Lankan naval officers and sailors in Shanghai, China.



