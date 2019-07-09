India to Buy 18 New Su-30MKI Multirole Fighter Jets, Official Says

(Source: TASS; published July 09, 2019)

MOSCOW --- India’s Air Force will buy 18 Russian-made new Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters on Tuesday.



"We have fully met our commitments on delivering all technological sets of Su-30MKI fighter jets and have received an additional bid for another 18 technological sets. The bid is being worked out," Drozhzhov said.



According to the official, Russia is considering a range of bids for delivering military goods to New Delhi. "We have received proposals on supplying more than 20 modernized MiG-29 fighter jets and a request for modernizing some 450 T-90 tanks. We are working on these proposals to hand them over to India," he said.



