Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – M1A2T Abrams Tanks and Related Equipment and Support

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO for the M1A2T Abrams Tanks and related equipment and support



TECRO has requested to buy one hundred eight (108) M1A2T Abrams Tanks; one hundred twenty-two (122) M2 Chrysler Mount Machine Guns; two hundred sixteen (216) M240 Machine Guns; fourteen (14) M88A2 HERCULES Vehicles; sixteen (16) M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters (HET); five hundred seventy-two (572) M1002 TPMP-T1 Rounds; three hundred fifty-nine (359) M831A1 HEAT Rounds; and six hundred twenty-one (621) M865 TPCSPS-T2 Rounds, and eight hundred twenty eight (828) M830Al HEAT Rounds.



Also included are sixteen (16) M1000 Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) Semi-Trailers; sixty four (64) Export Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio; System (SINCGARS); one hundred eight (108) AN/PSN-13A Defense Advanced; Global Positioning System (GPS) Receiver (DAGR) with Selective-Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM); one hundred thirty eight (138); AN/VAS-5B Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE-A) Kits; one hundred eight (108); M250 Smoke Grenade Launchers; fourteen (14) M239 Smoke Grenade Launchers; seven thousand eight hundred sixty-two (7,862) KEW-Al Rounds; one thousand nine hundred sixty six (1,966) CA38 - Cartridge, l20MM Canister Round; eight hundred sixty four (864) M76 (G826) or L8Al /L8A3 (G815) Smoke Grenade Rounds; eight hundred twenty eight (828) Insensitive Munitions High Explosive Tracer (IMHE-T) rounds; twenty two (22) sets Dummy CTG, 120mm Armor­Piercing, Fin-Stabilized, Discarding Sabot (CA64); twenty two (22) Dummy Cartridge 120mm Canister Ml028; twenty two (22) Dummy M865 TPCSPS-T (C785); FMS export armor; Hunter/Killer technology, Commander's Independent Thermal Viewer (CITV); Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station-Low Profile (CROWS-LP); spare parts; support equipment; AGT-1500 tank engines and X-1100 tank transmissions; depot level support; Government-Furnished Equipment (GFE); repair parts; communication support equipment; communication equipment integration; tools and test equipment; training; training simulators; repair and return program; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT); and other related elements of logistics and program support.



Additionally, the following recommended basic load ammunition may be included upon request from customer: One hundred fifteen thousand four hundred (115,400) A576 Cartridge, .50 Caliber Linked 4 API/API-T F/M2; one thousand eighty (1,080 ) G8l5 - Grenade, Smoke Screening L8A1/A3; two million four hundred sixty two thousand four hundred (2,462,400) A131 - Cartridge 7.62MM 4 BALL 1 TRACER; one million two hundred thirty-one thousand two hundred (1,231,200) A111 - Cartridge, 7.62mm Blank M82 Linked; one thousand five hundred twelve (1,512) A541 - 50 Armor Piercing Incendiary, Tracer M20 F/M2; ninety one thousand eight hundred (91,800) A557 - Cartridge, .50 Caliber 4 Ball/1 Tracer Linked M33 F/M2; fifty four thousand (54,000) A598 - Cartridge, .50 Caliber Blank F/M2 (MILES); and four thousand nine hundred sixty eight (4,968) AA38 - Cartridge, .50 Caliber M962 (SLAP); and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $2 billion.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.



This proposed sale of M1A2 tanks will contribute to the modernization of the recipient's main battle tank fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. These tanks will contribute to the recipient's goal of updating its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other partners. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The M1A2T tank prime contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan. Production will be at Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama, and the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Lima, Ohio. The M88A2 recovery vehicle prime contractor will be BAE, York, Pennsylvania. The M1070A1Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) prime contractor will be Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wisconsin.



There are no known offset agreements proposed. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to the recipient involving up to 30 U.S. Government and 15 contractor representatives for a period of up to six years to manage the fielding and training for the program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – Stinger Missiles and Related Equipment and Support

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to TECRO for the Stinger missiles and related equipment and support for an estimated cost of $223.56 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy two hundred fifty (250) Block I -92F MANPAD Stinger missiles and four (4) Block I -92F MANPAD Stinger Fly-to-Buy missiles.



Also included is one (1) Captive Flight Trainer (CFT), twenty-three (23) Field Handling Trainers (FHTs), one hundred eight (108) Gripstock Control Groups, one hundred eight (108) Medium Thermal Weapon Sights (MTWS), seven (7) Tracking Head Trainers (THTs), two (2) Sierra Coolant Recharging Units (CRUs), one (1) Missile Go/No Go Test Set, one hundred eight (108) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), TFF Development, one (1) Integrated Electronic Technical Manuals (IETMs), Government Furnished Equipment, spare and repair parts, telemeters, range and test support, contractor technical support, contractor training, contractor engineering services, contractor logistics services, consolidation, total package fielding, material fielding team, Field Service Representative (FSR), U.S. Government technical support, and other associated equipment and services and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $223.56 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient, an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.



The recipient intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing air defense architecture to counter threats. This will contribute to the recipient military's goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between the recipient, the U.S., and other partners. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Raytheon Missile Systems. There are no known offset agreements proposed. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require 12 U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to the recipient for a period of 6 weeks (non-concurrent).



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



