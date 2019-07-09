Australian Defence Minister Visits BAE Systems

(Source: BAE Systems; issued July 09, 2019)

It was a privilege to be hosted by @BAES_Maritime at Govan shipyard to see the progress of the GLASGOW, first in class Type 26 Global Combat ship. Australia’s 9 Hunter Class frigates are based on BAE’s design and will be the most advance anti-submarine warships in the world. pic.twitter.com/XbkqA2NrAl — Linda Reynolds (@lindareynoldswa) July 10, 2019

Senator the Hon. Linda Reynolds, the Australian Minister for Defence has visited our Govan shipyard to witness the build progress being made on GLASGOW, the first in class City Class Type 26.During her visit, she announced the latest Type 26 supplier contract with Airspeed, an Adelaide-based company specialising in ‘design and build’ applications of composite materials for aerospace, maritime and energy-related projects.Airspeed has been awarded the contract to provide the replenishment at sea stump mast (RASSM) for the first batch of three Type 26 ships which will run until 2023. The RASSM allows for the resupply of ammunition and small of amounts of stores whilst the ship is at sea.This is the second supplier from South Australia to supply into the Type 26 programme as part of our Global Access Program, joining: Electro Optic Systems, Liferaft Systems Australia, Thales Australia, Mackay Consolidated Rubber, Rowlands Metalworks and CBG Systems (Moonraker).Steve Barlow, Airspeed Managing Director, said; “In recent years, we have evolved our aerospace background to roll out lightweight structural composites for the Collins class submarines and local warship programmes. This latest contract with BAE Systems to design and build a lightweight replenishment at sea stump mast (RASSM) for the Type 26 is a great opportunity to showcase the talent and technology innovation we have in our company.”BAE Systems Australia’s new subsidiary ASC Shipbuilding has been awarded a contract by the Australian Government that provides the framework for the design and build of nine Hunter Class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.Work has already begun to mobilise the Hunter Class Frigate Program, and the Head Contract signed earlier this year incorporates detailed scope for the design and engineering work necessary to allow prototyping to commence in 2020, and to ensure steel is cut on the first ship at South Australia’s Osborne Naval Shipyard in 2022.Nadia Savage, Type 26 Programme Director, said; “This latest contract announcement demonstrates that the Type 26 Global Combat Ship is a truly global programme, pulling on the best technology and companies from around the world to ensure the Global Combat Ship remains relevant to future maritime demands and delivers an adaptable design meeting the needs of our customers.”Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said: “It was fantastic to be hosted by BAE Systems today at Govan shipyard where I witnessed the progress of GLASGOW, first in class Type 26.“Airspeed is the latest Australian company to win an export opportunity to supply the UK’s Type 26 frigate programme, and will design and build the replenishment at sea stump mast for the UK’s newest warships. I’m delighted that another home-grown company is able to benefit from the Type 26 programme.“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the UK Government and industry in both countries on further deepening our defence relationship.”-ends-