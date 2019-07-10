Orders Received in Total Worth 2 Billion NOK for Deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

(issued July 10, 2019)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has finalized a contract with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics adding up to 2 Billion NOK for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program, where 700 MNOK has been incrementally ordered in previous quarters.



The agreement covers production lots 12-14 for rudders, vertical leading edges and main landing gear closeout panels for all three versions of the F-35, totalling more than 500 aircraft.



“This contract confirms Kongsberg’s strong and long-term position in the F-35 Program. The F-35 program will produce aircraft for many years to come. This order secures continuous production at Kongsberg’s factory, and just as important, paves the way for future contracts”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



