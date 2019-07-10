HMS Queen Elizabeth: Leak Forces Aircraft Carrier to Abandon Sea Trials

(Source: BBC News; posted July 10, 2019)

The UK's new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has returned from sea trials early after a leak was found.The Royal Navy's future flagship left Portsmouth Naval Base last month for five weeks of sea trials and training.A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman described the leak as "a minor issue with an internal system" on Britain's biggest and most powerful warship.The £3.1 billion ship returned to Portsmouth as a precautionary measure after the leak was found on Tuesday.Water leaked into an internal compartment, where it was contained.It was pumped out and the 900ft (280m) long warship returned to port.