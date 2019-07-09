Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 9, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $21,256,902 modification (P00004) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919-F-2512) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for modification kits, special tooling and installation labor for the modification and retrofit of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant funds; and FMS funds in the amount of $21,256,902 will be obligated at time of award, $949,495 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($6,664,143; 31%); Navy ($6,290,194; 30%); Air Force ($4,651,660; 22%); non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,966,510; 14%); and FMS customers ($684,394; 3%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

