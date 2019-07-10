Defence Releases Tiger Replacement RFI (excerpt)

(Source: Australian Defence Magazine; posted July 10, 2019)

Defence has issued a Request for Information (RfI) for a platform to replace the Army’s Tiger Armed Reconnaissance Helicopters (ARH) under Land 4503.The RfI specifies a timeline out to IOC in 2026 with 12 airframes and FOC in 2028 with 29 helicopters. 24 will be based at one location with five used for training.The squadron of 12 intended for IOC include a deployable troop of four aircraft, continued force generation of four aircraft, and an initial training element of four aircraft.“The acquisition strategy aims to reduce operational and in-service risk, and to allow the Australian Army to rapidly achieve operational milestones for the replacement armed reconnaissance capability, whilst achieving value for money,” the RFI states.…/…Three likely contenders for Land 4503 include: Airbus’s Tiger Mk.III, which draws on combat experience in Afghanistan and Mali; the Bell AH-1Z Viper, a US Marine Corps attack helicopter that is specifically marinised by design for amphibious operations; and the Boeing Apache, which is reportedly due to be in service with the US Army until 2060. (end of excerpt)-ends-