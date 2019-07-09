Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 9, 2019)

An improved version of Prophet, Prophet Enhanced is a dedicated all-weather, 24-hour, near-real-time, ground-based tactical Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Electronic Warfare (EW) system, seen here mounted on JLTVs. (US Army photo)

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Scottsdale, Arizona, was awarded a $296,100,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the production of Prophet Enhanced systems.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2020.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-17-D-0006).



(ends)



Strong U.S. Army Support for Key Signals Intelligence System

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 09, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The next several years should see steady U.S. Army procurement and support of the PROPHET Enhanced tactical signals intelligence system. The system's primary mission is to provide 24-hour situation development and information superiority to enable the most effective engagement of enemy forces.



PROPHET Enhanced has an open architecture, which will allow the Army to update the system much faster and more efficiently than was possible with earlier versions of the PROPHET. The systems are integrated onto Medium Mine-Protected Vehicles (MMPVs), HMMWVs, and other tactical vehicles.



The program has received significant funding for support and procurement. In June 2017, prime contractor General Dynamics was awarded a $250 million U.S. Army contract to modify, test, train, and sustain PROPHET. Work under this contract is expected to be completed by June 2022.



In May 2019, PathFinder Digital was awarded a follow-on contract by General Dynamics Mission Systems for the production and delivery of BAT-750 MVSAT terminals for integration and use with the PROPHET program. BAT-750 is a fly-away and/or vehicle mount satellite communications terminal operating in Ku band.



-ends-

