F-35 Ready to Fly Out from Volkel

(Source: UpInTheSky blog; posted July 09, 2019)

By Eva Schouten (Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Dutch F-35 aircraft which was stranded for more than three weeks at Volkel air base in the Netherlands is ready to fly out. The aircraft will return to Edwards Air Base in California next week.This is what a spokesperson for the Air Force said. On Monday, aircraft F-001 made a successful test flight, after it had been grounded for over three weeks because of an engine defect."The test flight of more than an hour went well," said the spokesperson. "The aircraft is ready for the next mission." F-001 and F-008 arrived in the Netherlands from the United States in the run-up to the Air Force Days at Volkel Air Base. Immediately after arrival a defect was found on the engine of the F-001, the first F-35 delivered to the Dutch Air Force.It took three weeks for the defect to be repaired. "No complaints emerged during the test flight," said the Air Force spokesperson. "The aircraft is leaving on July 17, probably from Volkel in the morning." The expectation was that this would be a few days earlier."That something has moved up has to do with the availability of the tanker, and a pilot must be flown in from America." After returning to Edwards, the F-001 will be used again in the training program. Dutch pilots are being trained at Edwards AFB to fly the F-35.-ends-