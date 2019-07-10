PARIS --- After months of negotiations, Bulgaria announced today that it has reached an agreement to buy eight new-build Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets for its air force, Reuters reported from Sofia.
The aircraft will cost $1.256 billion, and constitute Bulgaria’s biggest military acquisition since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.
The new F-16s will replace the obsolete MiG-29 fighters currently operated by the Bulgarian air force.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on May 30, identifying that aircraft as F-16C/D Block 70/72s and stating their price as $1.67 billion.
However, the lower price finally agreed suggests Bulgaria decided to defer or not buy some of the components of the original package, but given the small size of the weapons package it is difficult to see what was dropped.
The aircraft are thus priced at just over $200 million each.
-ends-