Joint Statement from the President of the United States Donald J. Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

(Source: The White House; issued July 09, 2019)

As US President Donald J. Trump and Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani look on, a Qatari military official and a representative of Raytheon sign an agreement to acquire NASAMS and additional Patriot air defense systems. (Qatar MoD photo)

Today, as leaders of the United States and Qatar, we committed to further advancing the high-level strategic cooperation between our two countries. The United States and Qatar share a history of friendship based on common efforts and mutual respect. For decades, the bonds between our great nations have strengthened, reinforcing an increasingly close strategic and defense relationship focused on countering threats to our security, peace, and prosperity.



Together, we applaud the significant advances made by our two countries across a range of commercial and defense opportunities, and we reiterate the importance of continued cooperation. We both seek to conclude other arrangements necessary to realizing this common vision for enhanced economic, political, and defense cooperation between our nations.



We discussed our extensive and increasing economic partnership, including these mutually beneficial transactions:

-- The Qatar Airways purchase of five Boeing 777 Freighters.

-- The Qatar Airways commitment to purchase large-cabin aircraft from Gulfstream.

-- The Chevron-Phillips Chemical Company LLC and Qatar Petroleum agreement to pursue the development, construction, and operation of a petrochemicals complex in Qatar.

-- The Qatar Ministry of Defense’s commitment to acquire Raytheon’s NASAM and Patriot Systems.

-- The selection by Qatar Airways of GE jet engines and services to power its 787 and 777 Aircraft.



These are only the most recent examples of what continue to be strong commercial, political, and security ties between the United States and Qatar. We are committed to continuing the positive partnership between our two countries.



