Defence Corridor in UP

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 10, 2019)

Hon’ble Finance Minister in his budget speech (2018-19) had announced setting up of two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country. In pursuance to the said announcement, it was decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in the country, one in Uttar Pradesh and other in Tamil Nadu.



Subsequently, six nodes have been identified for Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor viz. Agra, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow. Six consultation meetings of stakeholders were organized across various nodes of Uttar Pradesh.



During the Aligarh meet held on 11thAugust, 2018, investments of over Rs. 3700 crore were announced for Uttar Pradesh Corridor by DPSUs/OFB and Private industries.



In addition, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), a joint Venture Company with Ordnance Factory Board (India), JSC Rosonbornexport and Concern Kalashnikov (Russia) was dedicated to the nation in Amethi District of Uttar Pradesh by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in March, 2019. This JV envisages production of Rifles AK-203 and its modifications in India of at least 7.50 lakh Rifles.



Further, Government has appointed a consultant for preparation of Detailed Project Report for the two Defence Industrial Corridors.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Dr. Swami Sakshiji Maharaj and Shri Bhola Singhin Lok Sabha today.



-ends-

