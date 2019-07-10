Order of Technical Support for Maintaining Gripen's Weapons and External Loads

(Source: Swedish Defense Materiel Agency; FMV; issued July 10, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

By triggering an option on a previous agreement, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, FMV, has enabled the Swedish Armed Forces to sign a contract for technical support for weapons and external loads on the JAS 39 Gripen. The order value amounts to SEK 142 million.



The order is a call-off on an option within the framework of a previous maintenance agreement with Saab on technical support and maintenance of Gripen's existing weapons and external loads, which was signed in March 2015.



The order continues to provide technical support within the maintenance of the JAS 39 Gripen with regard to weapons and external loads. The technical support includes, for example, support, configuration control, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.



“This order means that FMV ensures that the Swedish Armed Forces receive the support needed to guarantee the operational capability. Given the changes in responsibility for maintenance, I am very pleased that the contracts were made according to the planned time frame. This has only been achieved thanks to the positive attitude and professionalism that everyone involved has,” says Celine Pajus at Gripen at FMV.



Saab Receives Order for Continued Technical Support for Gripen

(Source: Saab; issued July 10, 2019)

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for continued technical support on weapons and external stores for Gripen. The order value amounts to SEK 142 million.



The order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous agreement with FMV for technical support and maintenance of Gripen’s existing weapons and external stores, which was signed in March 2015. Today’s order secures continued technical support for Gripen regarding weapons and external stores, including for example support, configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.



“This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen, ensuring that the customer's availability requirements are met in the best possible way,” says Ellen Molin, head of Saab’s business area Support and Services.



The order concerns Saab’s operations in Linköping, Järfälla and Arboga.





