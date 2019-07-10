First Simultaneous Flight with Two JAS 39E Gripen

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency, FMV; issued July 10, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Two Gripen-E flight test aircraft, registered 39-9 and 39-10, have flown together for the first time. They are currently being used for tests of tactical sensors and systems in the aircraft. (FMV photo)

This was a first opportunity to conduct simultaneous test flights with two Gripen E-planes where we mainly focused on comparative sensor tests, says FMV test pilot Henrik Wänseth, who flew one plane.



Flight-tests are an important part of the development of an advanced fighter aircraft. The test program for JAS 39E is now becoming increasingly extensive as more test aircraft become available.



Today, three aircraft are used for these tests. The first is now used for samples of various configurations of external loads. The other two, 39-9 and 39-10 are currently being used for tests of tactical sensors and systems in the aircraft.



“It’s good that we have access to more aircraft, which means that we can increase the amount of flight-tests. These tests contained mainly sensors,” says Henrik Wänseth who is a test pilot at FMV Test & Evaluation.



