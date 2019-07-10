U.S., Royal Malaysian Navies Conduct Submarine Warfare Talks

(Source: US Navy; issued July 10, 2019)

SANTA RITA, Guam --- Commander, Submarine Group Seven conducted bilateral talks with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN or TLDM for Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia) July 9-10 at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.



The meeting, hosted by Commander, Submarine Squadron Fifteen (CSS-15), brought together key leaders from the U.S. and Malaysian submarine forces.



Rear Adm. Jimmy Pitts, commander, Submarine Group 7, met with RMN Submarine Force Commander, First Adm. Baharudin Bin Wan Md Nor to review and establish combined goals and future plans for joint training and exercises.



“Our two navies have had a long history of working together,” said Baharudin. “As a relatively young submarine force, we are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to meet and discuss ways to further enhance our cooperation with our U.S. counterparts. We believe this cooperation will not only improve our capability but also contributes to wider effort in promoting regional security and stability.”



RMN currently has two diesel electric Scorpene-class submarines homeported in Sepanggar, Malaysia. In 2018, they announced plans to procure two more by 2040.



“Malaysia and the U.S. have been a steadfast partners in matters of maritime domain awareness and regional stability for more than 60 years,” said Pitts. “Last year we did a number of engagements together, including a Submarine Exercise (SUBEX) in which RMN submariners rode one of our boats, port calls to Kota Kinabalu by USS Greeneville and our submarine tender Emory S. Land, and tours of our units. We share the same excitement about doing more together, and demonstrating our commitment to a free and open Indo Pacific.”



The talks culminated with signing an action item agreement that lined out plans and steps to improve and expand collaboration between the two navies.



CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam in Santa Rita, Guam, and includes four Los Angeles-class attack submarines.



The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable and USS Emory S. Land.



The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.



-ends-

