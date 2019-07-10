Saab Signs Framework Agreement for AT4 and Carl-Gustaf Ammunition with the United States Government

(Source: Saab; issued July 10, 2019)

Saab has signed a multi-year framework agreement with the U.S. Government, which allows the U.S. Army, U.S. Marines and U.S. Special Forces to place orders for up to USD 445 million (approximately SEK 4.2 billion) during a five-year period.



The recently signed framework agreement allows the customer to place orders for Saab’s AT4 disposable weapon system and ammunition for the Carl-Gustaf® recoilless rifle. A first purchase order of USD 83 million (approximately SEK 771 million) was released at the signing of the agreement.



“This framework agreement further strengthens our relationship with the U.S. Armed Forces, who have been users of our ground combat systems for decades. We see these continued investments as a clear proof that the customer values the flexibility and effectiveness of our systems,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The order was booked in Q2 2019.



Both Saab’s AT4 and Carl-Gustaf (designated MAAWS in the U.S.) have long track records in the U.S. Since 1987, Saab has delivered more than 600,000 AT4s, both directly and under license, to U.S. forces. The Carl-Gustaf system has been a program of record in the U.S. since 2013 and in 2018 it was announced that U.S. Army will acquire the latest version of the system – the Carl-Gustaf M4 (designated M3E1 in the U.S.).





