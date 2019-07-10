Boeing, Qatar Airways Finalize Order for Five 777 Freighters

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 10, 2019)

WASHINGTON D.C --- Boeing and Qatar Airways finalized an order for five Boeing 777 Freighters during a ceremony at the White House on July 9.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar and included His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group and Kevin McAllister, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



The purchase, worth $1.8 billion at current list prices, was first signed as a Memorandum of Understanding at the Paris Air Show in June.



“It is an honor to be signing this agreement today with Qatar Airways, who has been our long-haul partner for more than 20 years,” said McAllister. “As one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers, we are delighted that Qatar Airways continues to expand its freighter fleet with the 777 Freighter and we deeply appreciate their business and positive impact on Boeing, our employees, suppliers and communities.”



Qatar Airways has rapidly grown its air cargo operations to serve more than 60 global destinations, becoming one of the top international air freight operators in the world. The latest freighter deal builds on the airline’s 777 Freighter order book as the airplane has become the backbone of Qatar Airways freighter fleet. It currently operates 23 freighters, including 16 Boeing 777 Freighters.



The 777 Freighter is the world’s largest and most capable twin-engine freighter. It can fly 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) with a payload of 224,900 lbs (102,010 kg). The airplane's long range translates into significant savings as fewer stops mean lower landing fees, less congestion, lower cargo handling costs and shorter delivery times.



Customers from around the world have ordered more than 200 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005, including a record 45 units in 2018. Boeing is the air cargo market leader, providing over 90 percent of the dedicated freighter capacity around the world.



Qatar Airways also uses Boeing Global Services digital solutions, including Maintenance Performance Toolbox, and Airplane Health Management and flight deck solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX. These solutions provide Qatar Airways personnel with real-time access to maintenance, flight and aircraft performance information to optimize efficiency and lower fleet operating costs.





Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.





Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft. Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 250 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 16 Boeing 777 freighters and five Airbus A330 freighters.



(ends)







Qatar Airways and GE Sign GEnx and GE9X Engines and Services Agreements

(Source: GE Aviation; issued July 10, 2019)

WASHINGTON DC --- Qatar Airways and GE Aviation signed multiple agreements yesterday for GE engines. As part of the agreements, Qatar Airways selected the GEnx engine to power its 30 new Boeing 787-9 aircraft along with a TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement to cover the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the engines.



Qatar Airways also signed a TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement for MRO services on its GE9X engine fleet that will power 60 Boeing 777X aircraft. The agreements are valued at more than $5 billion (USD).



A signing ceremony between Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker and GE Vice Chairman and GE Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer David Joyce was held yesterday at the White House in Washington DC and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways has ambitious plans for the future, and we are delighted to have GE beside us as we embark on this journey together. These contracts for the GE engines that will power our Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777X aircraft further cement the strong relationship between Qatar Airways and GE.”



“Qatar Airways is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, and GE Aviation is proud to collaborate with Qatar Airways and play a significant role in their growth,” said David Joyce, GE Vice Chairman and GE Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Yesterday’s signing will increase Qatar’s GEnx-powered 787 fleet to 60 aircraft and ensure the airlines’ GEnx and GE9X engines receive the highest level of maintenance and support.”



The engine selection and services orders will draw heavily on GE Aviation’s American manufacturing footprint and more than 1,000 U.S. based suppliers. GE Aviation employs about 27,000 employees in the U.S. at more than 50 locations in close to 20 states.





GE Aviation has sold more than 2,500 GEnx engines since its launched 15 years ago, solidifying the GEnx as the fastest selling high-thrust GE engine in history. With the most advanced technologies and materials, the GEnx has the highest reliability and utilization, lowest fuel burn and longest range capable of any engine available on the 787 aircraft. GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.



Certification testing on the GE9X engine continues. More than 700 GE9X engines are on order with eight customers. The GE9X engine is in the 100,000-pound thrust class and has the largest front fan at 134 inches in diameter with a composite fan case and 16 fourth generation carbon fiber composite fan blades. Other key features include: a highly efficient next-generation 27:1 pressure-ratio high-pressure compressor; a third-generation low emissions TAPS III combustor; and lightweight and durable ceramic matrix composite (CMC) material in the combustor and turbine. Engine certification is expected this year.



IHI Corporation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Safran Aero Boosters and MTU Aero Engines AG are participants in the GE9X engine program.



-ends-

