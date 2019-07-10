Qatar Awards Raytheon Approximately $2.2 Billion for Additional Integrated Air and Missile Defense Capability

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued July 10, 2019)

Qatar has become the eleventh foreign customer for Kongsberg’s NASAMS air-defense system, awarding a $650-million contract which includes qualification of the new AMRAAM-Extended Range missile to be delivered by Raytheon. (KDA photo)

WASHINGTON --- Raytheon Company announced it was awarded two direct commercial sales contracts by the State of Qatar for additional integrated air and missile defense capability.



The contracts, worth approximately $2.2 billion, include the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, final certification of the AMRAAM-Extended Range missile, and an unspecified quantity of additional Patriot fire units.



These awards are part of a larger agreement being pursued by the Qataris with the U.S. government. The combined value is expected to total up to $3B.



"Raytheon's integrated air and missile defense capabilities provide a combat-proven, layered approach that protects citizens, militaries and infrastructure from a broad spectrum of threats," said Ralph Acaba, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems.



Qatar is the first country to procure AMRAAM-ER, the surface-to-air extended-range variant of the combat-proven AMRAAM air-to-air-missile. Qatar also becomes the 11th country to procure NASAMS, a medium-range air-defense solution manufactured by Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. NASAMS uses the Raytheon Sentinel radar, and fires multiple interceptors, including AMRAAM-ER.



The combat-proven Patriot system is the backbone of air and missile defense for 16 nations.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



(ends)



Kongsberg Awarded NASAMS Air Defence Contract Worth 5.6 Billion NOK

(Source: Kongsberg Gruppen; issued July 10, 2019)

With reference to announcement disclosed on 10 July 2019. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has been awarded a contract by Raytheon worth 5.6 Billion NOK (today worth $650M—Ed.) for the delivery of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).



Raytheon is the prime contractor for the delivery of NASAMS to the State of Qatar.



“This contract is a testament to the strong cooperation we have developed with Raytheon in the air defence market. This is the largest single order in Kongsberg's history and reflects not only the advanced capabilities in NASAMS but its strong international position,” says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.



NASAMS is the world's most widely used air defense system in its class. Kongsberg, in collaboration with Raytheon, has previously won NASAMS contracts with 10 nations, where Qatar now becomes the 11th user of the system.



The contract includes qualification of the new AMRAAM-Extended Range missile to be delivered by Raytheon. Qatar thus becomes the first AMRAAM-ER customer in the world.



“This contract is important and will involve approximately 150 Norwegian subcontractors and represent 4,000 Norwegian man-years. NASAMS’ modularity and open architecture enable a continuous introduction of new technology ensuring that the system can be adapted to new threats and missions throughout its lifetime,” says Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



Kongsberg is a national, industrial locomotive focused on extensive use of Norwegian subcontractors within its various programs. A broad base of the Norwegian industry is already engaged in the production of NASAMS which, with this agreement, will be increased and secured in the longer term.



-ends-

