Government Initiates Procurement of Multirole Combat Aircraft

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued July 07, 2019)

The Decision promulgating the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee for the procurement of multirole combat aircraft was adopted at the 164th session of the Croatian Government on Thursday, 4th July 2019.



Pursuant to the conclusions of the Defence Council (28th June 2019) and the Defence Committee of the Croatian Parliament (3rd July 2019), the decision by the Government of the Republic of Croatia determines that the Republic of Croatia ought to preserve the capability of protecting its airspace with its own combat aircraft. Therefore, the Government will initiate the procurement of multirole combat aircraft, bearing in mind the required capabilities and the Republic of Croatia’s available financial resources.



The inter-ministerial committee’s task is to prepare and conduct the process of procuring multirole combat aircraft as well as suggest reaching relevant decisions to the Government of the Republic of Croatia and other authorities.



The inter-ministerial committee will consist of representatives from the Office of the President of the Republic of Croatia, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts, Government General Secretariat, Security and Intelligence Agency, Military Security and Intelligence Agency and Office of the National Security Council as well as the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Croatian Parliament’s Defence Committee.



In his opening address, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković underlined: “We are turning over a new leaf and reinitiating the procurement of multirole combat aircraft.”



Plenković stressed that the Government would set up an inter-ministerial committee which would adequately, transparently and inclusively oversee the procurement, a process of strategic importance for the Croatian Air Force and the Croatian Armed Forces as a whole.



In his presentation at the Government’s session, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence Damir Krstičević emphasized: “I am glad that the Defence Council and the Defence Committee of the Croatian Parliament have unanimously extended support to the Croatian Government for the procurement of multirole combat aircraft, which will be initiated once this decision enters into force. The procurement of multirole combat aircraft is a project of high financial value and strategic importance for the whole country. It must be transparent and lawful.”



“Only united and supported by all institutions of the Republic of Croatia can we realize this strategically important project,” Minister Krstičević underlined, concluding: ““Croatia and its armed forces are stronger with combat aviation.”



Furthermore, Minister Krstičević announced that, along with seeking for the best option for procuring multirole combat aircraft, the inter-ministerial committee would also look into options for the training of pilots on multirole combat aircraft and suggest reaching relevant decisions regarding that matter to the Government and other authorities.



-ends-

