Fresh Blow for BAE Systems as Hawk Talks with Kuwait End and Brough Redundancies Still A Threat (excerpt)

(Source: Hull Direct; published July 12, 2019)

By Phil Winter

Redundancies at BAE’s site in Brough remain a threat after talks with the Kuwaiti government over supplying Hawk planes ended.Kuwait had been exploring the possibility of ordering Hawk planes – manufactured by BAE in East Yorkshire – as part of discussions over launching an Air Training College to train pilots and technicians.However, it has now been announced Kuwait has ended its interest in purchasing Hawk aircraft from BAE.The deal would have come as a boost to staff working at Brough, as the hunt for a new Hawk contract continues.David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden, said: “Today’s news is obviously very disappointing. I have already secured a meeting with the Minister for Defence Procurement early next week, so that we can discuss the Government’s next steps on this matter.“It is vital that securing further orders for Hawk aircraft remains at the very top of the Government's agenda.“I will continue to work with BAE, the unions and the Government to do everything possible to secure the long-term future of the Brough site and ensure highly-skilled jobs in East Yorkshire are protected.” (end of excerpt)-ends-