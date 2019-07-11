Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 11, 2019)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $173,805,431 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, technical, design agent and planning yard support for operational strategic and attack submarines.



The contract provides for drawings and related technical data; design change documentation; logistics technical data; configuration management; hull, mechanical and electrical engineering; submarine safety design review; non-propulsion plant electrical system engineering; propulsion plant engineering; maintenance engineering; refit/availability technical support; on-site support; configuration change program design and installation support; configuration change program material support; submarine technical trade support; training and facility support; research development test and evaluation (Navy) program support; research and development submarine/submersibles support; miscellaneous special studies; temporary alteration support; modernization of submarine/submersible systems/subsystems; and affordability/cost reduction technical support.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70%); Kings Bay, Georgia (13%); Bangor, Washington (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3%); North Kingston, Rhode Island (2%); and Newport, Rhode Island (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,043,513,079, and be complete by September 2023.



Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $24,556,100 will be obligated at time of award, and $4,415,300 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2125).



-ends-

