Germany – Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 12, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Germany of Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE) with support for an estimated cost of $401 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 12, 2019.



The Government of Germany has requested to buy fifty (50) Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missiles Segment Enhanced (MSE).



Also included are PAC-3 MSE launcher conversion kits; Missile Round Trainers (MRTs); Empty Round Trainers (ERTs); Launcher Stations (LS) heater controllers; PAC-3 ground support equipment; concurrent spare parts; documentation and publications; PAC-3 MSE shorting plugs; Quality Assurance Team; missile canister consumables; missile skid kits; PAC-3 MSE repair and return; missile Field Surveillance Program (FSP) for PAC-3 MSE; U.S. Government transportation; MSE launcher spare parts; PAC-3/MSE GMT kits; MSE DC motor kits; targets; Telemetry; U.S. Government range support; MSE flight test support; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated value is $401 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist our German ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will enhance Germany’s capability to maintain the largest air defense capacity in Europe. The purchase of these additional missiles will allow Germany to build a more robust air defense capability and increase its air lethality against air defense threats. This purchase will also assist Germany with its NATO commitments. Germany will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Dallas, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require additional contractor representatives to travel to Germany. It is not expected additional U.S. Government personnel will be required in country for an extended period of time.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

