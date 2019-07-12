Greece – MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 12, 2019)

The Sikorsky MH-60R is the latest naval variant of the Black Hawk family. Greece will pay $85 million for each of the six helicopters it plans to buy. (LM photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Greece of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with support for an estimated cost of $600 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 12, 2019.



The Government of Greece has requested to buy up to seven (7) MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters equipped with ten (10) APS-l 53(V) Multi-Mode Radars (7 installed, 3 spares); eighteen (18) T700 GE-401 C Engines (14 installed, 4 spares); seven (7) Airborne Low Frequency System (ALFS) (7 installed); ten (10) AN/ AAS-44C(V) Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems (7 installed, 3 spares); eighteen (18) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) (14 installed, 4 spares); one-thousand (1,000) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 Sonobuoys; two (2) AGM-114 M36-E9 Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM); four (4) AGM-114Q Hellfire Training Missiles; one Hundred (100) Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System (APKWS) Rockets; thirty (30) MK 54 Torpedoes; twelve (12) M-2400 Crew Served Guns; and twelve (12) GAU-21 Crew Served Guns.



Also included are eighteen (18) AN/ARC-210 APX-1990A(C) Radios with COMSEC (14 installed and 4 spares); twenty-four (24) AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Devices; ten (10) AN/APX-123 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders (8 installed, 2 spares); spare engine containers; facilities study, design, and construction; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; communication equipment; ferry support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The estimated total case value is $600 million.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe. The MH-60R helicopters will bolster the Hellenic Navy’s ability to support NATO and remain interoperable with the U.S. and the NATO alliance.



The proposed sale will improve Greece's capability to meet current and future threats. The MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter will provide the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay. Greece will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Owego, New York. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of five (5) additional U.S. Government personnel and five (5) contractor representatives to Greece.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



