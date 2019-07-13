Raytheon to Help Secure Military Systems from Cyber Threats for Country in the Middle East North Africa Region

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued July 13, 2019)

DULLES, Va. --- Raytheon Company has been awarded a contract to develop and deploy a mission-critical, advanced Cybersecurity Operations Center and services for a country in the Middle East North Africa region.



"Raytheon's nation-scale cybersecurity solutions are in growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats. The challenge of defending large, complex networks, platforms and infrastructure against the most extreme class of cyber threats is fully met by our core cybersecurity competencies and global experience," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.



Under the contract, worth close to $110 million, Raytheon will perform vulnerability assessments and provide cybersecurity response centers that include intrusion detection, associated training, knowledge transfer, operational support, and incident response to proactively address cyber threats to the country's critical defense systems.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



