Czech Republic Signed the Acquisition Contract for 62 TITUS

(Source: Nexter Systems; issued July 11, 20019)

Announced by Czechia on June 26, the deal covers 42 command post and 20 artillery coordination (MKPP) vehicles, as well as logistic support and training. The contract is worth €237 million, including VAT, and deliveries will take place in 2022-23. (Nexter photo)

SATORY, France --- TITUS is the latest generation of 6x6 armored vehicles, conceived by Nexter to answer the support and transport vehicles needs of modern armies offering high level of protection, mobility and versatility, as well as controlled ownership cost.



TITUS’ mobility chain was developed in cooperation with Czech supplier Tatra Trucks. A “Homeland Security” kit is available, answering more specifically to the needs of police and security forces.



TITUS and Czech Republic



Czech MoD’s order is about 3 variants of TITUS: Commanding Post (CP), Transmissions, and Artillery Fire Coordination Post.



ELDIS (CSG Group), Nexter’s partner for this Czech Republic project, carries the main contract with the MoD and will organize the licensed local production. This order consecrates a successful European industrial cooperation, combining in a balanced manner the know-how of all involved partners.



Nexter's teams are proud to participate in the armed forces’ modernization of a partner of growing importance to France within NATO, and express their gratitude towards the Czech Republic for their trust.



