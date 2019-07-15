Leonardo and Northrop Grumman to Update ENAV Equipment to Manage Italian Airspace

ROME --- Leonardo, through its subsidiary Vitrociset, has been awarded a radio replacement contract by ENAV, the Italian air navigation services provider. The agreement is a 5-year contract to replace ground-to-air communications equipment for airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure. Vitrociset has chosen the products of Northrop Grumman Corporation’s U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park Air Systems Limited.



The provision will update existing products to meet the 8.33 kHz channel spacing using the market leading Park Air T6 radio and other products from the Sapphire portfolio. The modernisation will incorporate the requirement to move to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Equipment comprising of T6 radios, antennas and remote-control monitoring systems alongside customer acceptance testing and product training will all be provided by Park Air.



Vitrociset and Park Air will be responsible for the in-territory services and ongoing maintenance support. The contract was awarded thanks to the hard work and partnership of both Vitrociset and Park Air with feedback highlighting the technical expertise and provision for through-life support.





Vitrociset, a Leonardo company, provides support, training and logistic activities in the Defence, Space and Transport markets, through the integration of the state of the art technologies in ICT, in design of systems and in simulation. Vitrociset has a key role in smart logistics in these sectors through in-depth knowledge and strong expertise in key technologies and systems.



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



Northrop Grumman and Leonardo to Update Italian Airspace

Vitrociset, a Leonardo company and Park Air’s partner, will be responsible for the in-territory services and ongoing maintenance support.



“We are proud to work in partnership with Vitrociset in delivering a solution which will modernize Italian airspace coverage,” said Danny Milligan, managing director, Park Air Systems, Northrop Grumman. “Our T6 is designed with the future in mind and will be a great asset for ENAV.”



Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide. Sapphire ATM communications systems are now installed in more than 50 countries, helping air navigation service providers transitioning into the digital future. In its more than 5- year history, Park Air has sold 60,000 radios in 180 countries around the world.





