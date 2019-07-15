Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued July 15, 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $275,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for aircraft, satellite communications air data terminals, universal ground data terminals, program management, and equipment maintenance and repair.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2021. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $275,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-19-C-0022).



-ends-

