Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued July 15, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $492,108,514 fixed-price-incentive contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 launchers and support requirements to include Product Data Definition Package Maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Camden, Arizona; Boca Raton, Florida; Budd Lake, New Jersey; Whippany, New Jersey; Dallas, Texas; Palm Bay, Florida; Archbald, Pennsylvania; York, Pennsylvania; Clearwater, Florida; Jackson, Mississippi; and Brownboro, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $66,404,293 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-19-C-0101).



-ends-

