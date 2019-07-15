Boeing Ditches 737 Max Name on New Ryanair Plane (excerpt)

(Source: BBC News; published July 15, 2019)

HI-Res Photos: The MAX name has been dropped from the high capacity version of the #737MAX8 that @Ryanair has on order. pic.twitter.com/3q5QBN0TTg — Woodys Aeroimages (@AeroimagesChris) July 15, 2019

A Boeing 737 Max due to be delivered to Ryanair has had the model's name changed on the nose of the aircraft, it has emerged.Photos shared on Twitter show a plane in Ryanair colours outside Boeing's manufacturing base, with the name 737 Max replaced by 737-8200.It has fuelled speculation that the troubled Max will be rebranded after two fatal accidents led to a worldwide grounding.Boeing and Ryanair have yet to comment.No Max planes have flown since March after issues with its software were linked to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed 346 people.Ryanair has 135 of the controversial Boeing models on order, the first five of which are due for delivery this autumn. (end of excerpt)-ends-