Northrop Grumman Awarded $274 Million Environmental Test, Integration Services Contract by NASA

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued July 16, 2019)

DULLES, Va. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that the company has received a $274 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) award for NASA’s Environmental Test and Integration Services III contract. The contract will support the NASA Goddard Engineering and Technology Directorate, which is responsible for providing multidiscipline engineering expertise to all projects within NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and managing the environmental test and integration facilities.



“As an established partner of NASA and the Goddard Space Flight Center, Northrop Grumman is proud to support the critical functions covered under this contract,” said John Pullen, vice president, technical services, Northrop Grumman. “Our team has provided support for NASA’s environmental test and integration services at NASA GSFC since 2014. We are very proud that our team’s experience will help NASA continue its exploration of the universe.”



Under this contract, Northrop Grumman will provide environmental test and integration related services for the development and operation of spaceflight and ground system hardware and software. The work will be performed at GSFC in Greenbelt, Maryland.



In addition to this contract, the company’s Technical Services business unit also supports NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in a number of other areas and is currently the prime contractor for NASA’s Sounding Rocket Operations Contract and NASA’s Balloon Operations Contract.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

