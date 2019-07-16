DGA Takes Delivery of ‘Normandie’, Sixth Multi-Mission Frigate (FREMM)

(Source: French Directorate-General of Armaments; issued July 16, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Normandie, France’s sixth Fremm frigate, was formally handed over to the French Navy on July 16. Like her predecessors, she is primarily intended for anti-submarine warfare, while the following two Fremm will be configured for air-defense. (NG photo)

The Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA) on July 16, 2019 took delivery of ‘Normandie,’ the sixth multi-mission frigate (FREMM) for the French Navy. Versatile warships with exceptional performances in anti-submarine warfare and strike capability that is unique in Europe, the FREMMs are the backbone of the French Navy's surface fleet.



The FREMM program is managed by the Joint Organization for Cooperation on Armament Programs (OCCAR), in cooperation with Italy. It is involved in the modernization of the Navy and the renewal of its frigate component with eight vessels that will form the backbone of the surface fleet.



As project owner for France, the DGA has completed the tests to verify the smooth operation of Normandie and its compliance with expected performance, in partnership with the Navy and industry. OCCAR authorized the delivery, allowing DGA to hand the ship over to the French Navy.



FREMM, designed and developed by Naval Group, is a stealthy, versatile, enduring and versatile ship with an advanced degree of automation. Her main missions are the control of a zone of maritime operation, on the surface and under the sea, in-depth precision strike with the naval cruise missile (MdCN) that it is the only navy in Europe to operate, and support for projection operations.



She is also capable of operating the Caiman Marine (NFH90), a multi-role shipborne helicopter, with a particularly developed anti-submarine capability. The FREMM-Caiman combination represents a capability jump in the field of anri-submarine warfare. The FREMM is also equipped with the Ecume, the new tactical boat for marine commandos.



The first six frigates are predominantly equipped for anti-submarine warfare missions, while the next two (Alsace and Aquitaine) will have air-defense as their primary mission.



The military program law 2019-2025 provides for the delivery to the French navy of these last two frigates in 2021 and 2022.



-ends-

