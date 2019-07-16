U.S. Army Awards Lockheed Martin $492 Million Contract for High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Launchers

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued July 16, 2019)

DALLAS, TX. --- Lockheed Martin will produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and associated hardware for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Romania and Poland under a $492 million contract, marking Poland's first acquisition of HIMARS launchers.



The contract calls for the production and delivery of HIMARS launchers and associated equipment by 2022. The HIMARS vehicles will be produced from the ground up at Lockheed Martin's award-winning Camden, Ark., Precision Fires Center of Excellence.



"Lockheed Martin is very pleased that Poland has procured its first HIMARS launchers," said Gaylia Campbell, vice president of Precision Fires/Combat Maneuver Systems at Lockheed Martin. "These new HIMARS launchers will provide unparalleled mobile firepower to light and early entry forces, and our allies can count on Lockheed Martin's ongoing support in maintaining these combat-proven capabilities."



HIMARS launchers have exceeded 1.4 million operating hours and are currently demonstrating an operational reliability over six times the specified requirement.



HIMARS is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment, that fires Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three crew members that operate the system.



Lockheed Martin's effectiveness and reliability combined with performance, interoperability, joint coalition operations and the added value of joint munitions procurement make HIMARS a sound option for nations seeking effective precision fires option for missions.



For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.





