Raytheon Submits Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Proposal

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued July 16, 2019)

TEWSKBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Company announced the submission of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor proposal to the U.S. Army as part of the competition for a new air and missile defense radar.



Raytheon's LTAMDS solution is a simultaneous 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, a substance that strengthens the radar signal and enhances its sensitivity.



"Our proposal offers the Army a brand-new radar that overmatches the future threat," said Tom Laliberty, Raytheon Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense. "We brought our LTAMDS solution to the U.S. Army's sensor demonstration and validated our ability to meet their 2022 urgent material release date."



Raytheon's LTAMDS offering was demonstrated in an event known as a sense-off, which put Raytheon's LTAMDS solution through a series of challenging scenarios. Raytheon completed its sense-off participation on May 15.



"We created a new radar because a redesigned, modified or upgraded radar simply can't defeat the type of advanced threats the U.S. Army will face," said Doug Burgess, Raytheon's LTAMDS program director. "Our solution is proof that the Army can have it all — a capable next generation radar, at an affordable price, fielded as quickly as possible."



Raytheon assembled a team of U.S.-based partners who played a strategic role in Raytheon's proposed LTAMDS solution. They are:

-- Crane Aerospace & Electronics

-- Cummings Aerospace

-- IERUS Technologies

-- Kord Technologies

-- Mercury Systems

-- nLogic





