PARIS --- Textron Inc. has decided to put on hold the Hemisphere program, for which Safran Aircraft Engines’ Silvercrest had been selected.



The initial contract between Cessna (Textron Aviation) and Safran Aircraft Engines is terminated with no financial impact for either partner.



While the Aircraft / Engine combination does not currently meet all the objectives, the Silvercrest engine development has made the intended progress over the past 12 months. The new High-Pressure compressor shows performance for which ground tests results have exceeded expectations. Upcoming tests are planned to further confirm engine improvements and complete the overall engine performance and durability validation.



Safran Aircraft Engines continues to work on the Silvercrest technology suite as a R&T platform and will update Textron Inc. on the product completion thus providing them with an opportunity for a reassessment of the situation.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Silvercrest engine was originally selected by Dassault Aviation to power its Falcon 5X business jet, but technical problems led to delays of more than 3 years which finally proved fatal for the aircraft.

Dassault switched to Pratt & Whitney Canada to power its Falcon 8X replacement aircraft, and Safran convinced Cessna to adopt it for the Hemisphere.

However, recurring development problems with the Silvercrest led Cessna to freeze the Hemisphere program a first time in April 2018.)



